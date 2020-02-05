Umtiti faces court hearing before Barca Cup clash

Barcelona's Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti during training at the Philips Stadium in Netherlands November 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Feb 5 — Barcelona player Samuel Umtiti will have to make his own way to the team’s Copa del Rey match at Athletic Bilbao tomorrow as he has a date in court on the same day as the match, his coach Quique Setien has said.

A spokeswoman for Catalonia’s judiciary confirmed that France’s World Cup winning defender, 26, faces a civil hearing at 1100 CET tomorrow but declined to give further details on the case.

Spanish newspaper El Periodico said Umtiti was being asked to pay €183,000 (RM829,678) in damages to a house he rented in the Baix Llobregat area in Barcelona province. The player’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

Umtiti was included in Setien’s squad for tomorrow’s game, although the coach confirmed that the player would make his own travel arrangements.

“It’s a personal issue that has come up but it’s not a big deal, there is always a solution to every situation,” Setien told a news conference.

“We have to be positive, it’s a setback but he will travel afterwards. We are relaxed about it.” — Reuters