Valencia loan Roma captain Florenzi

AS Roma's Alessandro Florenzi in action during their game against FC Porto at the Olimpico stadium in Rome February 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 31 — AS Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi has joined Valencia on loan until the end of the season, the La Liga club said yesterday.

Florenzi, who has 35 caps for Italy, came through the youth setup at Roma, playing in both defence and midfield for his boyhood club. He was part of the team that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018.

The 28-year-old was named captain of the club last year in the wake of Daniel De Rossi’s departure.

However, he found himself out of favour this season under new coach Paulo Fonseca. — Reuters