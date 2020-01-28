Celades: Barcelona negotiating for Valencia striker Rodrigo

Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, London September 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Jan 28 — Valencia coach Albert Celades has confirmed his team are negotiating with Barcelona over the sale of striker Rodrigo Moreno today.

Spanish champions Barcelona are looking to replace injured striker Luis Suarez, who will miss around four months after knee surgery.

“Rodrigo is a player who can make the difference, that’s why Barcelona want him,” Celades told a news conference. “We all know there are negotiations in progress and we’re not going to hide it.”

Valencia president Anil Murthy was in the Barcelona with Jorge Mendes to negotiate a deal for the striker, valued at €60 million (RM270 million) Spanish media reports said.

“Rodrigo has gone to Barcelona because he has a medical with Doctor (Ramon) Cugat, which was expected to take place like this,” added Celades, whose side face Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey last 16 tomorrow.

Valencia beat Barcelona 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday with Rodrigo appearing as a substitute on his return from injury.

The Spain international, who previously played in Real Madrid’s youth academy, at Benfica and on loan at English side Bolton Wanderers, has two goals in 18 league appearances this season. — Reuters

