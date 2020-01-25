Saudi wealth fund in talks to buy Newcastle united for 340m sterling pounds

General view of the St Jame’s Park stadium before the match against Rochdale in Newcastle, January 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 25 — Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy English football team Newcastle United for about 340 million pounds (RM1.8 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Public Investment Fund, together with a group of investors organized by British financier Amanda Staveley, are in discussions to buy the Premier League club and the deal could be days or weeks away, the newspaper said.

The tentative deal could still break down, the WSJ added. — Reuters