Malaysia masters: Yew Sin-Ee Yi continue fine form, to face S.Koreans next

Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in action against Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen in the Malaysia Open badminton men's doubles first round at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Malaysian doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi continued their fine form in the Malaysia Masters 2020 after producing an upset win over eighth-seeded pair from China, Han Cheng Kai-Zhou Dong at the Axiata Arena here today.

In the second-round match, Yew Sin-Ee Yi took only 31 minutes to notch a 21-13, 21-18 win over the Chinese pair, ranked 11th in the world.

However, the pair was quick to attribute their good form to now professional player Tan Boon Heong, who they said helped them with tips and game strategies for the match against the Chinese opponents.

According to Ee Yi, Boon Heong, the Asian Games 2006 winner with Koo Kien Keat had given them lots of advice and helped them study their opponents’ game.

“Yes, Boon Heong helped us a lot behind the scenes. He probably had watched and studied our opponents’ game and just before we entered the court, we discussed game strategies with him.

“With Boon Heong’s help, Yew Sin and I had a clearer picture on how to handle our opponents,” Ee Yi told reporters after the match.

World 19th ranked Yew Sin-Ee Yi, who were among seven players axed by Badminton Association of Malaysia from the national team recently, are all fired up now for the quarterfinals against South Korean pair Kim Gi Jung-Lee Yong Dae.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi had also played a good game in their first-round win over Indian pair and World No 12 Satwiksairaj Rankiredyy-Chirag Shetty two days ago.

Yew Sin said there was no special secret to their success so far, and the pair preferred to take it one match at a time for now.

“We prepared for today’s match by watching our opponents’ previous matches and decided to change our strategy to more patient play and longer rallies,” Yew Sin said. — Bernama