Germany’s 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Tilkowski dies at 84

1966 World Cup Winner Geoff Hurst (left) is pictured with ex-West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski at Wembley May 17, 2000. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 6 — Former West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against winners England, has died at the age of 84, his family told German media today.

That final featured one of the most controversial goals in football history when Geoff Hurst’s shot bounced off the crossbar and landed on the goal line with Tilkowski beaten, before the ball was then headed clear.

The goal, however, was awarded with the referee saying it had crossed the line, and put England, who eventually won 4-2, ahead in extra time.

Tilkowski, who was a backup keeper at the 1962 World Cup in Chile, played club football between 1952 and 1970 for Westfalia Herne, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Very sad to receive a call earlier to let me know that Germany’s goalkeeper from 66 World Cup, Hans Tilkowski, has died,” Hurst said on Twitter.

“Terrific player for his club, Borussia Dortmund, and country and a very fine man, I very much enjoyed the time we spent together over the years.” — Reuters