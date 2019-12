Liverpool reach agreement with Salzburg to sign Minamino

FC Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring their second goal during the Champions League Group E match with KRC Genk at Luminus Arena in Genk November 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 19 — Liverpool have reached an agreement with Salzburg for the transfer of Japan playmaker Takumi Minamino, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Liverpool did not disclose the fee but British media have reported that his release clause was £7.25 million (RM39.1 million) and that the 24-year-old would officially join from the Austrian club on January 1.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true,” Minamino told Liverpool’s website in a statement.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it.”

Minamino, who has scored 11 goals in 22 matches for Japan, previously played for Cerezo Osaka in the Japanese top flight. — Reuters