Serie A chief apologises for anti-racism ape artwork by Italian artist

Italian artist Simone Fugazzotto, who designed an anti-racism artwork featuring three side-by-side paintings of apes that was presented by Italian football league Serie A, poses for a photograph in Milan December 17, 2019. ― Reuters pic

MILAN, Dec 18 ― Italy's Serie A chief has apologised for the ape artwork used for its anti-racism campaign which has been widely criticised.

The imagery by artist Simone Fugazzotto featured three apes with different colour eyes and detailing.

“We realised it was inappropriate,” the league's chief executive Luigi De Siervo said in a statement yesterday.

Italian clubs AS Roma and AC Milan have criticised the choice of imagery that the league initially said “aims to spread the values of integration, multiculturalism and brotherhood”.

Fugazzotto, who uses apes in much of his work, defended his creation, saying “we are all monkeys”. ― Reuters