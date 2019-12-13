Liverpool closing in on Salzburg’s Japanese forward Minamino

FC Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring their second goal during the Champions League Group E match with KRC Genk at Luminus Arena in Genk November 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 13 — Liverpool are in talks with Salzburg to sign Japan forward Takumi Minamino, the Austrian side’s sporting director Christoph Freund said yesterday.

The 24-year-old Minamino caught the eye with an impressive display at Anfield as Salzburg were beaten 4-3 by the European champions in a Champions League group stage match in October.

Freund confirmed discussions with Liverpool were ongoing in a post on the club’s Twitter account.

British media reported that Minamino, who has 64 goals and 44 assists in 199 games in all competitions since joining Salzburg in 2015, could join the Premier League leaders in January for around £7 million (RM40 million).

Minamino, who has scored 11 goals in 22 matches for Japan, previously played for Cerezo Osaka in the J-League. — Reuters