King congratulates Malaysian SEA Games medallists

The Malaysian contingent parading at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium as the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines drew to a close December 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah extends his heartiest congratulations to all medal winners in the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

According to the Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, His Majesty was very pleased with the achievements of the athletes and was heartened to see the Jalur Gemilang being raised in recognition of their accomplishments.

He said the King also hoped that this will be the catalyst for others to work harder and to stay committed in the path towards excellence.

“His Majesty congratulates all the winners and is proud of their achievements. However, His Majesty also understands that there is still a lot of work to be done in improving the state of Malaysian sports.

“The athletes, coaches, managers and the associations must persevere and keep pushing the boundaries to excel in their respective sports.

“His Majesty encourages Malaysians to continue to pursue their dreams and to be inspired to be a success; for themselves and for the nation,” he said in the statement issued by Istana Negara.

For the record, Malaysia ended the SEA Games campaign with a total haul of 56 gold medals, 58 silver, and 71 bronze. — Bernama