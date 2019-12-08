Malaysian archers fail to defend men’s team recurve gold

NEW CLARK CITY, Dec 8 — All good things must come to an end, and that applied quite painfully for the men’s archery team at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines today after they failed to defend the recurve gold that Malaysia had won in the past four editions since 2011.

In the final held at Clark Parade Grounds here, the national trio of Khairul Anuar Mohamad, Haziq Kamaruddin and Muhamad Zarif Syahiir Zolkepeli were edged out 4-5 in the tie break by Indonesia, who had Arif Pangestu, Hendra Purnama and Ega Riau Salsabila in their team.

The two teams were tied 4-4 at the end of regulation and Indonesia finally confirmed their win with a 29-27 point win in the shootout.

The bronze was won by Thailand who easily beat Vietnam 6-0.

Khairul Anuar, when met by reporters after the event, said strong winds had affected their points tally today, while also admitting that it had been one of his worst SEA Games showings.

“During the shoot-off, Indonesia did not face any wind problems, while we did. I shot as how I usually do, but I guess it was not to be.

“Personally, it is very disappointing what happened here, but we have to look forward as there is a much more important mission - the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” Khairul Anuar, who made his Olympics debut in 2012, said.

Team mate Haziq shared his sentiments, and added that the Indonesians had the better fortune today in the final.

Khairul Anuar also added a bronze medal to his collection later after partnering Nur Afisa Abdul Halil in the mixed recurve event, defeating Myanmar’s Oo Htike Linn and Nwe Thidar in the third/fourth place playoff.

The team’s compound squad will be on their quest for gold tomorrow in five events - men’s and women’s individual, team and mixed pair. — Bernama