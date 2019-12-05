Another poor outing by Malaysian swimmers at SEA Games

NEW CLARK CITY (Philippines), Dec 5 — Malaysian swimmers continued their poor run at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines after only grabbing one bronze medal out of four final events at the New Clark City Aquatics Centre, here, today.

The only bronze came through United States-based swimmer, Phee Jinq En who clocked 2 minutes 32.38 seconds, while her teammate, Alicia Soosai finished in seventh place out of eight swimmers with a time of 2:37.66s.

Christie May Mun Ee Chue of Singapore, took the gold by clocking 2 minutes 28.71 seconds, while Thailand’s Pawapotako Phiangkhwan, settled for silver (2:31.47 seconds).

Despite winning the bronze, Jinq En was still happy with the result, considering it was not her pet event.

“Today’s result have certainly boosted my spirits to do well in the upcoming 50m breaststroke,” according to Jinq En who held the national records in the 50m and 100m women’s breaststroke.

The additional one bronze saw Malaysia collecting one silver and two bronze overall, having secured the silver medal via Welson Sim Wee Sheng in the men’s 400m freestyle, besides one bronze in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay event, yesterday.

Other results saw Malaysian swimmers — Sebastian Soon, Chan Jie, Bryan Leong and Arvin Chahal Singh, finishing at the bottom in their respective categories — men’s 1,500m, 50m butterfly and also in the men’s 200m individual medley.

Regional heavyweights, Singapore continued to dominate the pool, adding four gold and two silver in today’s action for a two-day medal haul of eight golds, three silvers and one bronze, followed by Vietnam (4-4-2), while the Philippines in third overall with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. — Bernama