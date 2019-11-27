Brighton boss Potter signs contract extension

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is pictured on the touchline during the game against Norwich City. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 27 — Brighton manager Graham Potter has signed a contract extension until 2025, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The club, in their third straight season in the English top flight, are currently 12th in the table after four wins in 13 games.

Potter’s assistant Billy Reid, first-team coach Bjorn Hamberg and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay have all also agreed contract extensions until 2025.

The three members of the backroom staff joined Potter in moving from Swansea after he replaced Chris Hughton in May.

“I’m thrilled that the club have liked what they’ve seen so far, in a relatively short period of time, and have already shown an added confidence in what we are trying to do,” said Potter, who initially signed a four-year deal.

“I hope that this is just the start of what will be another successful period in our history, and I’m extremely grateful that the club have made this long-term commitment.”

Chairman Tony Bloom said he was delighted that Potter and his staff had committed their futures to the club.

“In the summer we unveiled a new long-term vision for us to become an established top-10 Premier League club, and we feel even more strongly that Graham as a bright, energetic and innovative head coach, is the right man to lead us there,” he added. — AFP