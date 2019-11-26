Klopp relaxed over Salah fitness ahead of Napoli Champions League clash

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp are seen during training in Liverpool April 8, 2019. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Nov 26 — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no concerns about Mohamed Salah’s fitness ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Salah was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday after missing training with an ankle problem.

“Mo Salah looks really good,” Klopp said. “I’m not worried about it.”

Klopp also provided an update on the fitness of defender Joel Matip, who has been sidelined with a knee injury.

“Joel is improving but is some time away. There will be a scan this week and then we will see how it is.”

Victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s side tomorrow will ensure defending champions Liverpool finish top of Group E with a game to spare but Klopp said his team could not afford to look past this match.

“The biggest mistake we could make is that we have won it already and what would happen if we win it,” Klopp added.

“These things are not in our mind. Of course, we try to win the game, it would be massive for us after the start we had. Napoli are a dangerous opponent.

“There are two weeks between tomorrow night and the Salzburg game (final match of the group) and we have three games in between. Why should I think about the Salzburg game now?” — AFP