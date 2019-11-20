Malaysia Masters: National shuttlers told to prove they are Olympics material

File Olympic Council President Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (right) at a press conference after chairing the 9th OCM Executive Board Meeting at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur, January 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — National shuttlers are urged to seize the opportunity at the Malaysia Masters next year to show that they are worthy of places in the Olympics Tokyo 2020.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the tournament is expected to be of high quality as it is the first in 2020 within the Olympics qualifying period.

“It is a very prestigious tournament with the coming on board of Daihatsu and Perodua as sponsors. It’s gonna be a very exciting tournament.

“I will definitely wish all the players to rise to the occasion, perform very well in front of the Malaysian fans,” he said in the 2019 Perodua Malaysia Masters press conference today.

Mohamad Norza said Malaysian players had performed encouragingly in this year’s tournament, with men’s doubles pair Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin emerging runners-up.

Women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei, men’s singles player Liew Daren, men’s doubles pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying were all semi-finalists.

Daihatsu and Perodua today officially announced that the regional automobile giants would sponsor the tournament for two more years.

With the renewal of the partnership, Daihatsu and Perodua have cemented their commitment to developing the badminton scene in Malaysia and promised to deliver an amazing tournament experience for fans.

“We are delighted to have world-class players showcasing their best to vie for the coveted Perodua Malaysia Masters title. It will surely elevate the stature of the tournament,” Mohamad Norza added.

The tournament, which will take place from Jan 7 to 12 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC), offers prize money totalling US$400,000.

Tickets for the tournament could be purchased at https://mytickets.asia/ beginning 12 noon on Nov 25. — Bernama