Safawi eyes 2019 MVP award for treble winners with JDT

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora celebrates with Muhammad Safawi Rasid after he scored the team’s second goal during the Malaysia Cup final with Kedah at Bukit Jalil National Staidum in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — After assisting Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to clinch three trophies this season, national winger, Muhammad Safawi Rasid is hoping to bag Most Valuable Player (MVP) award again at the 2019 National Football Award (ABK) in Bangi this Friday.

The player who hailed from Dungun, Terengganu was a key figure in JDT’s collection of Charity Shield, Super League and Malaysia Cup titles this year, however has to contend with challenge from Pahang striker, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Perak winger, J. Partiban who were also nominated for the Best Striker award after putting up sterling performances for their teams this season.

“I feel more intense competition as many were outstanding and I do not care who gets the MVP so long as I am nominated, as it is good enough for my football career,” he said in a statement issued by the Football Association of Malaysia today.

Commenting further, Muhammad Safawi said his nomination at the 2019 ABK would spur he himself and other players in the Malaysia League to raise their respective performances.

He had won three awards at the 2018 ABK which were the MVP, Best Midfielder and Most Promising Player.

Sharing his view was Norshahrul, better known as Mat Yo, who also harboured the desire to claim the Best Striker award for the fourth time after lifting the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

“If possible, I would like to win the award again as to me it is a special memory as a player as it brought me great honour at one time.

“Indirectly the award will be a boost to my confidence,” said the Besut boy.

For Partiban, it is exciting just to be nominated as one of the candidates for the Most Valuable Player of 2019.

“Of course, I was shocked when nominated for the first time as there are many other players as well.

“Whatever it is, I am proud to be listed as the top 3 with my competitors, Muhammad Safawi and Mat Yo,” said the player who is better known as “Kinta Express” for his extraordinary speed at the opponent’s goalmouth. — Bernama