Pogba return delayed until December, says United boss Solskjaer

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba during the match at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton August 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 28 — Paul Pogba will remain sidelined until December, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted yesterday.

The 26-year-old French World Cup winner has not played for the club since September 30 due to an ankle injury and was missing again as United won 3-1 win at Norwich, their first Premier League away win of the season.

“I don’t think we’ll see him maybe before December,” said Solskjaer.

“He’ll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don’t think he’ll be back... maybe Sheffield United (on November 24) after the international break but probably December before you can see him.” — AFP