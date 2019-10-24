Sarawak swimmer Ayrton Lim found dead at home

Ayrton had represented Sarawak at the Malaysia Games and was said to have returned from training in Singapore recently. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

KUCHING, Oct 24 — Sarawak swimmer Ayrton Lim was found dead at his family home in Tabuan Laru here today.

The 19-year-old swimmer was found unconscious by his mother who then informed the police at about 12.30pm.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said Ayrton was pronounced dead by medical officers from the Sarawak General Hospital who went to the house.

“According to his mother, he had been in a state of depression the past three days,” he said in a statement here.

Police have classified the case as sudden death after preliminary investigations showed that there were no criminal elements involved.

Ayrton had represented Sarawak at the Malaysia Games and was said to have returned from training in Singapore recently. — Bernama

*In Malaysia, suicide helpline Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day via 03-79568145.