Pulisic delights Lampard with match-winning display at Ajax

Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring the third Borussia Dortmund goal against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga match at Dortmund March 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 — Christian Pulisic has staked a claim for a starting spot at Chelsea after the winger came off the bench to lay on the winning goal of a hugely impressive Champions League triumph at Ajax.

Chelsea’s academy graduates have stolen the headlines as a youthful side has rattled off six wins in a row to move into the Premier League top four and draw level with Ajax at the top of Group H.

However it was Lampard’s replacements who made the difference at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with American Pulisic coming off the bench to provide the perfect assist for fellow substitute Batshuayi to squeeze home a dramatic winner with four minutes remaining.

“You rely on them coming on and being positive and they both did. It’s great for squads when subs come on and make differences like that, it’s great for everyone,” Lampard said.

“You have to give Christian huge credit because he looked so lively when he came on and his assist was as important as the finish.”

Pulisic signed for Chelsea in a £58 million (RM313 million) deal in January but the highly-rated 21-year-old has struggled to get into the Chelsea side since arriving in the summer, with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi stealing the limelight.

However his superb performance from the bench last night came after a similarly positive substitute display in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

‘No easy road’ for Pulisic His lightning footwork and smart cross was a reminder of the player who delighted Borussia Dortmund fans before he was forced onto the sidelines by another young Englishman in Jadon Sancho.

“I’ve tried to shut my ears to a lot of the outside talk... it’s a big move for him and I have other options in those areas,” said Lampard.

“Let’s give him full credit, he wants to know what I want from him, what the Premier League’s like, what his new teammates are like. It’s not going to be an easy road,” said Lampard.

“I see the big picture with him, I want him to be successful with this club because he’s a good lad and he wants to do really well.

“Acting like he’s acting, training like he’s training these last few weeks, playing like he’s playing ... obviously makes me very very happy.”

Lampard got off to a rocky start as Chelsea manager, with just two wins from his first eight games and the 1-0 home defeat to Valencia that made the matches with Ajax crucial to qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

However yesterday his side, which featured four youth products in the starting XI and one more on the bench in Billy Gilmour, showed new levels of maturity in holding off a prolific attack that had fired Ajax to a unbeaten start of the season.

Chelsea also had more shots on target than the Dutch champions despite no longer having Eden Hazard to weave his magic in a hostile environment.

Despite working under a Fifa ban from buying new players, Lampard denied he was being forced to play youngsters.

“People think that the choice of the young players is a necessity: I have to play Mason Mount, I have to play Tammy Abraham,” said Lampard.

“I’ve got options in the squad but the young players have shown that they deserve to play... I feel like there’s more to come, because I’ve seen the quality, and I’m not just talking about ability on the ball, I’m talking about how much they want to win.” — AFP