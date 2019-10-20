Kelantan FA needs RM10m

KOTA BARU, Oct 20 — The Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) is still in search of RM10 million through sponsors, to enable it to compete in next season’s M-League.

Kafa secretary-general Husin Deraman said the funds would help strengthen the Red Warriors by having a line-up of quality players and improved team management.

It will also help the team’s preparations for the Premier League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup, he told Bernama here today, adding that the 2020 season will see new management for the team, to be headed by politician Datuk Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah.

Previously, under the leadership of Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan, the Red Warriors had to settle for Premier League action when they failed to retain their position in the Super League, with the team relegated to 10th place this season.

With only two months left to source for sponsors, Husin said there were sponsors who were waiting for the Red Warriors to receive its club licence from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), to enable the team to qualify for the M-League.

In this connection, he said Kafa was in the midst of settling various matters which would enable the team to have its licence once again.

Bernama had previously reported that Kafa was negotiating with former Red Warriors import, Margaro Gomis, who had filed a claim for unpaid salaries, while the association had partially settled arrears in reference to Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Inland Revenue Board payments for players. — Bernama