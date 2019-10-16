Woods hopes to right the wrongs with memoir called ‘Back’

Woods plans to return to competitive golf next week in Japan at the Zozo Championship. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — Tiger Woods is writing a book, called Back, which he describes as his definitive story and says will clear up a lot of the “errors” and misinformation about his hall of fame golf career.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” Woods said. “This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life.”

The 43-year-old Woods says he is writing the book with the co-operation of his family, friends and “inner circle” and it will be published by New York based HarperCollins Publishers LLC. No release date was announced.

Woods, who won the 2019 Masters for his 15th major title, says the memoir will cover his days as a young golf prodigy and then his rise to win all four major championships at the same time.

It will also explore his personal issues and injuries including the four back surgeries that led up to his stunning triumph at Augusta National earlier this year.

“I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read,” Woods said.

Woods previous books include The 1997 Masters My Story and How I Play Golf published in 2001 in conjunction with Golf Digest.

Woods plans to return to competitive golf next week in Japan at the Zozo Championship. — AFP