Reigning champion Wozniacki eases into China Open quarters

BEIJING, Oct 3 — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki suffered a late blip before reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open today with a straight-sets victory over Katerina Siniakova.

The 29-year-old Dane dismantled the unseeded Czech 7-5, 6-4 in 98 minutes in the Beijing heat, although she squandered a series of match points on the way to the win.

The 16th seed plays the winner of the all-Russian clash between Daria Kasatkina and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last eight.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion and a former world number one, is yet to drop a set in three matches in the Chinese capital. — AFP