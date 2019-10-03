National Sports Institute: 50pc of athletes vaccinated, undergone health screenings ahead of SEA Games

Almost 50 per cent of national athletes who will be representing the country in the 2019 Philippines SEA Games have received vaccinations and undergone full health examinations at the National Sports Institute. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Almost 50 per cent of national athletes who will be representing the country in the 2019 Philippines SEA Games have received vaccinations and undergone full health examinations at the National Sports Institute (ISN).

ISN chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli said he would ensure that all national athletes settled both processes prior to the Games to be held from Nov 30 to Dec 11.

“During the team managers’ meeting with the Chef-de-Mission the other day, we coordinated with the sports associations to ensure that scheduling of athletes for vaccination and health checks was done carefully.

“We will make sure that at least a month or so before the SEA Games, we have settled everything,” he told reporters after the launch ceremony of the cooperation between the ISN and LPM Support Malaysia here today.

Earlier, the country’s CDM Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said all national athletes were required to be vaccinated to prevent contracting several contagious diseases that have struck some of the main venues of the sporting event. — Bernama