Sarawak hopes 2020 Budget provides higher funds to develop athletes

KUCHING, Sept 23 — The Sarawak government hopes the 2020 Budget that will be tabled next month would allocate higher allocations in order to develop local young athletes and build as well as to upgrade various sports facilities in the state.

Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is looking forward to the upcoming budget to incorporate a lot of goodies to intensify efforts to boost the state’s tourism sector next year.

“Last year, Pakatan Harapan just formed the government, and we can accept insufficient allocation. But, after a year, the federal government should be able to manage (2020 Budget) well,” he told a press conference at the World Crafts Cities Network Forum 2019 here today.

The 2020 Budget, which will be tabled on October 11, themed Shared Prosperity: Sustainable and Inclusive Growth towards High Income Economy.

In another development, Abdul Karim announced that Kuching has been selected to host World Crafts Cities Network Forum from November 8 to 10 next year. — Bernama