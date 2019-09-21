Leclerc stuns with pole hat-trick in Singapore

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc celebrates after qualifying in pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, September 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took his third successive Formula One pole position today with Mercedes’ world champion Lewis Hamilton joining the youngster on the front row for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who was fastest after the first flying laps in the final session of qualifying, made mistakes on his last effort and qualified third with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fourth.

Leclerc, 21, also started on pole in Belgium and Italy and won both races. — Reuters