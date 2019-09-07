Ronaldo on €162m Nike deal, Football Leaks claims

Ronaldo has had a contract with the US clothing giant since 2004. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 7 — Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will earn €162 million (RM754 million) from his contract with Nike, documents in the latest Football Leaks revelation carried by Der Spiegel magazine showed yesterday.

His most recent deal, which is to run until 2026, also included a bonus of €4 million for winning the individual award, according to a draft contract.

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in 2018, after trophy-laden spells with Real Madrid and Manchester United, has had a contract with the US clothing giant since 2004 which “guaranteed him a base fee of €3.65 million “.

“For as long as Ronaldo plays for a Category A club, he was to be paid €16.2 million each year,” the German publication said.

Nike responded to the reports saying: “We do not comment on athlete contracts.”

The best-paid German included in the report, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, earns €1.2 million a year from Adidas.

The figure dropped by €800,000 after he retired from international football in 2018. — AFP