Tickets for Malaysia-Indonesia football match in Jakarta now on sale

Malaysia’s Mohd Faiz Nasir celebrates scoring a goal during their match with Timor Leste during the first leg of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup first round qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Harimau Malaya supporters wishing to watch the opening match for Group G of the Round Two of Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup between Malaysia and Indonesia in Jakarta on September 5, can purchase their tickets online from today.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in its latest posting on Facebook, announced that tickets for the match are now on sale at RM112.75 each at https://my.bookmyshow.com, the online ticketing partner for the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).

Bernama was made to understand that the PSSI had allocated 3,000 tickets for Harimau Malaya supporters to watch the match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

After Indonesia, Malaysia will play against United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on September 10. — Bernama