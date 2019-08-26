Frankfurt sign Dost to replace goal-ace Haller

Bas Dost will play for German first division Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt the club reported August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Aug 26 — Dutch striker Bas Dost is returning to the Bundesliga after signing for Eintracht Frankfurt from Sporting Lisbon, to replace Sebastien Haller, who has joined West Ham, the German club announced today.

“I am happy to be here and look forward to my time with Eintracht Frankfurt. I’m a striker who loves scoring goals,” Dost told the club website.

A proven goal-scorer of Dost’s calibre is what Frankfurt badly need after the breaking up of their impressive forward line-up from last season. Luka Jovic signed for Real Madrid, Haller switched to the Premier League and Ante Rebic has made it clear he also wants to leave.

A press release by Sporting says Frankfurt paid €7 million (RM32.7 million) for the 30-year-old Dost, who signed a three-year contract with the German club.

At 1.96m tall, the towering Dutchman is no stranger to the German league after scoring 36 goals in 85 Bundesliga games for Wolfsburg in five seasons before moving to Portugal in 2016.

He netted 76 goals in 84 league games for Sporting and was the Portuguese league’s top scorer in 2016/17

In 2015, the Netherlands international hit four goals in a single Bundesliga game when Wolfsburg won 5-4 at Leverkusen.

“Following the departure of Sebastien Haller, it was important for us to find an adequate replacement who already has a lot of experience and can help us right away — Bas fulfils the criteria and knows the Bundesliga,” said Frankfurt’s sports director Fredi Bobic.

“His scoring rate is very high and of course we would like him to be as dangerous for us as well,” added Bobic. — AFP