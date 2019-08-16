Hazard to miss Madrid opener against Celta through injury

Hazard is expected to be out for three to four weeks. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 16 ― Eden Hazard will miss the start of the season after sustaining a thigh injury in training today, the day before Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Celta Vigo.

Hazard was ready to make his debut in Vigo after joining Madrid for an initial €100 million (RM462.1 million) from Chelsea in June.

But the Belgian pulled up with a minor strain at the club’s training base in Valdebebas and is now expected to be out for three to four weeks.

“After tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh,” a club statement read. “His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Madrid begin away at Celta on Saturday before facing Real Valladolid and a trip to Villarreal ahead of the international break.

Hazard could be in line to return for their match against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 1.

His absence comes as a blow to Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane, who will be hoping for a positive start after some disappointing performances in pre-season.

Zidane is already without Ferland Mendy, who has a calf injury, and Marco Asensio, who is likely to be out for several months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. ― AFP