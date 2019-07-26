Sheffield United sign Osborn from Forest, seal Henderson loan

Sheffield United have also re-signed Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 26 — Sheffield United have signed midfielder Ben Osborn from Nottingham Forest on a three-year contract, the Premier League newcomers said today.

Osborn came through Forest’s academy and, after making his debut in 2014, played 230 games for the Championship club across all competitions.

“We are delighted that he is a Sheffield United player,” their boss Chris Wilder said in a statement.

“He’s been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him.

“He’s got a lot of attributes that will help us, going forward, and we’re looking forward to him pulling on a red and white shirt.”

Sheffield United have also re-signed Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan.

Wilder said Henderson, who kept 21 clean sheets and won the Championship Golden Glove award last season, was “always our number one target”.

“All of us, from myself, to the coaching staff, to the player and the supporters want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we’ve made that happen,” Wilder added. — Reuters