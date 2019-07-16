Liew Daren loses to top seed Momota in first round of Indonesia Open

File picture shows Daren Liew reacting after a point against Kento Momota of Japan in their men’s singles semi-final match during the badminton World Championships in Nanjing, August 4, 2018. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, July 16 — Malaysia’s Liew Daren crashed out of the Indonesia Open badminton championship when he lost to top seed Kento Momota of Japan in the first round at Stadium Istora Senayan here today.

Liew, 31, lost to the 24-year-old Japanese star 20-22, 14-21.

“I was leading 10-4 in the first set but Kento proved that he is a great player,” said Liew.

In women’s doubles, the pairings of Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen and Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean advanced to the second round.

Vivian-Cheng Wen had to fight hard to beat India’s Ashwini Ponnappa-Reddy N. Sikki, 22-20, 20-22, 22-20, while May Kuan-Meng Yean had an easier time, defeating Yulfira Barkah-Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-16, 21-16.

In men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik lost to China’s Li Jun Hui-Liu Yu Chen 21-19, 15-21, 9-21, while another Malaysian pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, lost to India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty 19-21, 21-18, 19-21.

The mixed doubles pair of Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing beat China’s Lu Kai-Chen Lu 23-21, 21-13 to advance to the second round. — Bernama