Selangor edge Felda United 2-1 in Super League clash

MARAN, July 8 — Selangor chalked up a slim 2-1 win against Felda United in the Super League match at the Tun Abdul Razak Jengka Stadium here tonight.

In the first half, both teams appeared to have played cautiously in their strategies and testing the opponent's defence.

In the 44th minute, Selangor netted its first goal through Sandro Da Silva whose shot from inside the penalty box beat goalkeeper Norazlan Razali.

In the second half, The Red Giants put more pressure on Felda United by launching continuous attacks on the host.

Selangor import striker, Ifedayo Olusegun fired the team's second goal through a solid shot from within the penalty box in the 51st minute.

In the 63rd minute, The Fighters bounced back to reduce the goal deficit through Jocinei Schad's stunning score that deflected goalkeeper Mohd Khairulazhan Khalid.

The 2-1 result in favour of the visitors team remained until the final whistle was blown. — Bernama