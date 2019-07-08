Mitrovic commits future to Fulham with new five-year deal

Mitrović committed to a deal that will keep him in London until the summer of 2024. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 8 — Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović has ended speculation over his future at the English Championship club by signing a new five-year contract.

The Serbia international scored 11 Premier League goals for the Craven Cottage outfit last season but it wasn’t enough to save them from relegation.

Several clubs were linked with a move for the 24-year-old following Fulham's drop into the second tier, including suitors in China.

Mitrović confirmed that he turned down interested parties to commit to a deal that will keep him in London until the summer of 2024.

“There were a lot of clubs interested but in the end I decided to stay here because I’m really happy and settled at Fulham,” he told fulhamfctv.

“Since the first day I came here I have received a great reception from everyone in the club and the fans. I feel motivated and every morning when I come here to work I am happy. I have found my happiness and passion here.”

Mitrović joined the club on loan from Newcastle United in January 2018, helping them earn promotion through the Championship play-offs before making his move permanent last summer for a reported £22 million (RM113.9 million).

Fulham vice chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan added: “Mitro is a world class goal-scorer at any level and an amazing talent, but he’s also an incredible person off the pitch, he’s a leader at this football club and a great friend to his teammates and our entire staff, and he’s such a beloved hero to our supporters.

“Likewise, he loves Fulham and our awesome supporters and playing at Craven Cottage, we’ve all made him feel that Fulham is his home.

“I've been clear that keeping Mitro in our squad was our top priority, and I’m grateful to him for his loyalty that he’s committed to our club and this promotion campaign ahead. Thank you Mitro, we are fortunate to have you as part of this Fulham family”.

Fulham open their 2019/20 Championship campaign with a trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Saturday 3 August. — Reuters