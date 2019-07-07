JDT maintain winning streak in Super League

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued their winning streak with a 3-0 crushing of Perak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The 2019 Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued their winning streak with a 3-0 crushing of Perak at Stadium Perak, Ipoh, last night.

JDT confirmed their sixth consecutive title last week after collecting 49 points from 19 matches.

In Ipoh, Leandro Velasquez put JDT ahead in the 36th minute, from a Perak defender’s mistake before he blasted in his second goal in the 47th minute from outside the penalty box.

Substitute player, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid slotted in the third goal for the Southern Tigers in injury time in the second half from a Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor pass.

Meanwhile, Pahang regained their winning touch after defeating Kuala Lumpur 2-0 at Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

The two goals of the Elephants were from Herold Goulon via a penalty in the 57th minute and a field goal by Muhammad Nor Azam Abdul Azih in injury time in the second half.

Earlier, Pahang missed the chance to go ahead after a penalty kick by Lazarus Kaimbi in the 27th minute was pushed away by Kuala Lumpur goalkeeper, Mohamad Faridzuean Kamaruddin.

In this regard, Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) lost 1-2 to Melaka at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium in Kelana Jaya.

PJ City FC led with a Pedro Henrique in the 12th minute before Melaka bounced back to net two goals via Luka Milunovic in the 36th minute and Jang Suk-Won in the 45th minute.

In the Premier League, Police (PDRM) collected three points after edging UiTM FC 2-1 at UiTM Stadium at Shah Alam.

UiTM FC went ahead via Maycon Rogerio Calijuri in the 16th minute before PDRM fought back to slot in two goals via Uche Agba in the 42nd and 50th minutes.

Terengganu FC II however failed to capitalise on their home ground advantage after being held to a goalless draw by Penang at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

Sarawak sank closer to relegation zone when they lost 2-4 to Negeri Sembilan at Sarawak State Stadium in Petra Jaya, Kuching.

Sarawak’s two goals were contributed by Mohamad Alif Hassan in the 17th minute and Hudson Dias De Jesusu in additional time in the first half.

The four goals of the visitors were slotted by Jose Almir Barros in the fifth and 78th minutes,as well as Igor Carneiro Luiz in the 25th and 52nd minutes. — Bernama