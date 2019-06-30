Perak qualify for FA Cup final on 4-3 aggregate

Perak stunned Pahang 3-0 in their second-leg FA Cup semi-final match at Stadium Perak June 29, 2019 to qualify for the final on a 4-3 aggregate. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 29 — Perak stunned Pahang 3-0 in their second-leg FA Cup semi-final match at Stadium Perak here tonight to qualify for the final on a 4-3 aggregate.

The Perak squad under Mehmed Durakovic had lost to Pahang 1-3 in the first leg played at Stadium Darul Makmur on June 22.

Playing in front of more than 20,000 fans, The Bos Gaurus had their first good look at goal in the 24th minute but Muhammad Firdaus Saiyadi’s attempt was saved by Pahang goalkeeper Mohd Helmi Eliza Elias.

Perak continued to mount attacks and their efforts finally paid off in the 34th minute when Brendan Gan headed in the ball off a corner kick taken by Muhammad Firdaus.

The home team increased their lead when J. Parthiban beat Mohd Helmi with an in-swinger to the right side of the Pahang goal in the 42nd minute.

A minute later Pahang’s woes deepened as defender Mohd Faisal Mohd Rosli deflected the ball into his own goal while trying to clear a cross from Mohd Nor Hakim Hassan.

In the second half, Pahang came close to narrowing the gap in the 77th minute but a freekick from 25 metres out by Singapore international Muhammad Safuwan Baharuddin sailed over the crossbar.

Jolted by this, Perak stepped up the pace and almost went four up in the 85th minute but Parthiban’s push following a cross from Mohd Nor Hakim was pushed out on the line by Mohd Helmi.

Play flowed from end to end after this but the score stayed at 3-0 till the final whistle. — Bernama