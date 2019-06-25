Brazil's Coutinho owns up to poor Barcelona season

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (left) celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after scoring a goal during the Uefa Champions League match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 16, 2019. — AFP pic

PORTO ALEGRE, June 25 ― Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho admitted yesterday he had a poor season with Barcelona over the last 10 months but insisted it would serve as a “lesson” for the future.

Coutinho was widely criticised this season for his performances at the Camp Nou but it hasn't stopped him retaining the favour of Brazil coach Tite, playing every minute for the Selecao at their home Copa America so far.

“Honestly, it wasn't a good season. It didn't produce what I wanted, it didn't go as I hoped,” said the 27-year-old, who joined Barca for a reported €160 million (RM755 million) in January 2018.

“But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed.”

Coutinho scored in Brazil's opening 3-0 Group A victory over Bolivia, was pretty anonymous in their 0-0 draw with Venezuela but then played his best game yet in the 5-0 thrashing of Peru.

“Here with the national team there's always the same responsibility: showing the right commitment to be able to play,” he said.

“Whether a good or bad season it doesn't change anything: the desire to win is always the same, or maybe even more so.”

Coutinho has scored just 13 La Liga goals since joining Barca and was confined to the substitutes bench a few times last season.

Meanwhile, in his absnce, Liverpool won the Champions League last month. ― AFP