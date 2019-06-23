Report: Real Madrid to field women's team after buy-out

Women's football is booming in Spain and most of the country's flagship clubs boast women's teams with the notable exception of Real Madrid. — Reuters pic

MADRID, June 23 — Real Madrid will field a women's team next season after buying out a squad operated by CD Tacon, El Mundo reported yesterday.

Real Madrid "has reached an agreement with CD Tacon to buy its place in the first division," the newspaper said, adding that the acquisition would be completed "early next week", after months of negotiations.

CD Tacon, founded in 2012, have been promoted to the Spanish women's first division which is sponsored by energy giant Ibredrola.

The Spanish Football Federation announced Friday that it was investing €20 million (RM94.2 million) into women's football in the 2019/2020 season.

Women's football is booming in Spain and most of the country's flagship clubs boast women's teams with the notable exception of Real Madrid. — AFP