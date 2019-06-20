Sarri arrives in Turin to take charge of Juventus

Sarri returns to Italy on a three-year deal just a season after leaving his hometown team Napoli for Stamford Bridge, where he spent one troubled campaign. — Reuters pic

TURIN, June 20 ― Maurizio Sarri arrived in Turin yesterday on the eve of his presentation as new coach of Serie A giants Juventus.

“Sarri touches down in Turin,” the club confirmed on their website along with photographs of the former Chelsea boss walking away from a private jet.

“The new Juventus head coach touched down in Turin earlier this evening. Welcome Sarri.”

The 60-year-old former banker will hold his first press conference in Juventus's 'Gianni and Umberto Agnelli Hall' at the Allianz Stadium at 0900GMT today.

The hall is the same venue where Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo gave his first press conference after signing in July last year.

Sarri returns to Italy on a three-year deal just a season after leaving his hometown team Napoli for Stamford Bridge, where he spent one troubled campaign.

He failed to win over Chelsea's faithful despite returning the club to the Champions League via a third-placed finish in the Premier League and won the Europa League, claiming his first major trophy as a coach in the process.

Sarri takes over from Massimiliano Allegri who led Juventus to an eighth consecutive Scudetto title, but paid the price for another Champions League failure despite Ronaldo's €100 million (RM469.3 million) signing.

Juventus were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Dutch side Ajax.

The Italian champions are keen on the brand of football Sarri imposed during three years at Napoli when only Juventus' remarkable consistency prevented the Neapolitans from a first league crown since the days when Diego Maradona graced the San Paolo pitch. ― AFP