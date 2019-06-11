Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Czechs beat Montenegro 3-0 for second straight win

Published 12 minutes ago on 11 June 2019

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick and team mates celebrate their second goal which was an own goal scored by Montenegro’s Boris Kopitovic at the Ansruv Stadion in Olomouc June 10, 2019. — Reuters pic
Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick and team mates celebrate their second goal which was an own goal scored by Montenegro’s Boris Kopitovic at the Ansruv Stadion in Olomouc June 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

OLOMOUC (Czech Republic) June 11 — Czech Republic eased to a 3-0 win over Montenegro helped by an own goal and a penalty in the second half yesterday as they claimed a second consecutive win in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The victory moved the Czechs level on six points with Group A leaders England, who beat them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening match and have a game in hand having played only twice.

Kosovo are third with five points after claiming their first ever win in a qualifier as they fought back to beat Bulgaria 3-2 thanks to an added time goal by substitute Elba Rashani.

The Czechs opened the scoring against Montenegro in the 18th minute when Jakub Jankto slammed a left-foot volley into the net from a tight angle after Pavel Kaderabek sent over a deep cross.

Their lead was doubled just after the break when Boris Kopitovic deflected Patrik Schick’s cross into his own goal after the forward had rounded a defender.

Schick got the third with a penalty in the 82nd which he smashed home after being sent sprawling in the area.

Montenegro — who fired Serbian coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic on Saturday after he pulled out of Friday’s qualifier against Kosovo which they drew 1-1 — have two points. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Sports