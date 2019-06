Romania's Simona Halep cruised into the Roland Garros fourth round today with a 6-2, 6-1 thrashing of Ukrainian 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, June 1 — Reigning champion Simona Halep cruised into the Roland Garros fourth round today with a 6-2, 6-1 thrashing of Ukrainian 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko.

The Romanian third seed broke serve eight times in a totally one-sided contest that lasted just 55 minutes to set up a last-16 tie with either Olympic champion Monica Puig or Polish teenager Iga Swiatek. — AFP