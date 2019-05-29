Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Svitolina into French Open third round as Kozlova withdraws

Published 1 hour ago on 29 May 2019

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning against Venus Williams of the US during their women’s singles first round match on day 1 of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open in Paris, May 26, 2019. —AFP pic
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning against Venus Williams of the US during their women’s singles first round match on day 1 of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open in Paris, May 26, 2019. —AFP pic

PARIS, May 29 — Ukrainian ninth seed Elina Svitolina received a walkover into the French Open last 32 today as compatriot Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from the tournament before their scheduled second-round match.

World number 67 Kozlova suffered a rib injury, leaving her childhood friend Svitolina as the first player to reach round three.

Svitolina, a two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, will next face either 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza or Sweden’s Johanna Larsson for a place in the second week. — AFP

Related Articles

In Sports