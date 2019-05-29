Svitolina into French Open third round as Kozlova withdraws

PARIS, May 29 — Ukrainian ninth seed Elina Svitolina received a walkover into the French Open last 32 today as compatriot Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from the tournament before their scheduled second-round match.
World number 67 Kozlova suffered a rib injury, leaving her childhood friend Svitolina as the first player to reach round three.
Svitolina, a two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, will next face either 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza or Sweden’s Johanna Larsson for a place in the second week. — AFP