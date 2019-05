Stan Wawrinka beat British qualifier Dan Evans 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open in this file picture. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, May 27 — Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka eased into the second round at Roland Garros today with a four-set win over Slovakian Jozef Kovalik.

The 34-year-old lost the second set in a tie-break but was otherwise dominant in a 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-3 victory on Court Simonne Mathieu.

The 2015 French Open winner Wawrinka, who slipped out of the world’s top 200 after injuries last year, is the 24th seed in Paris and will next face in-form Chilean Cristian Garin. — AFP