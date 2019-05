File pictue shows Sam Querrey celebrating winning the fourth round match against Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon, July 10, 2017. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 26 — America’s Sam Querrey pulled out of Roland Garros today with a stomach injury, organisers said.

The 31-year-old had been due to face Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez in the first round but he will be replaced by Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen.

Querrey, ranked at 62 in the world, hasn’t played on the tour since reaching the semi-finals in Houston in April. — AFP