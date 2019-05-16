Selangor up to third in Super League

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Selangor overtook Kedah to clinch third spot in the Super League after defeating the Red Eagles 3-1 at the Shah Alam Stadium tonight.

This fifth victory from 13 matches saw the Red Giants collect 21 points overall, two points more than Kedah who dropped to fourth place with 19 points.

In tonight’s action, the hosts’ Nigerian import Ifedayo Olusegun was the star as he scored all three goals, the first a header from a spot kick taken by Sandro Da Silva in the 33rd minute followed by the second from a poor catch by Kedah keeper Ifwat Akmal Che Kassim two minutes before the break.

He completed his hattrick in the 56th minute after easily slotting home a pass supplied by K. Sarkunan, but Kedah managed to reduce the deficit when Fernando Ortega got one for the visitors in the 63rd minute.

At the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka, Melaka had a goal feast, beating a hapless Felda United 6-0.

Serbian import Luka Milunovic was a hattrick hero with his goals coming in the 36’, 53' and 89', while the other goals were contributed by Patrick Reichelt (4’) , Safiq Rahim (25') and Nazrin Nawi (35”). — Bernama