Tan Cheng Hoe: Match in Ramadan benefits national players

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 10, 2018 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The decision made by Malaysian Football League (MFL) to continue the Malaysian League (M-League) during Ramadan gives the national squad an advantage in terms of fitness ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier and 2023 Asia Cup, in June.

The first playoff match between Malaysia and Timor Leste will take place on June 7, while a return match on June 11 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

Harimau Malaya’s head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe, praised MFL’s approach which emphasised the national agenda without relieving the M-League in Ramadan.

“I think running the Malaysian League in Ramadan is really good because it can help the national team. If it breaks during Ramadan, it will slightly affect the team’s momentum. But it’s different when players continue to play in competitive matches before being called to the centralised training. It’s really important to play in Ramadan as it affects the physical and fitness of players.

“But they have had their experience playing during Ramadan last year, so it will not affect them,” he said in a press statement today.

MFL has decided to continue the 13th, 14th and 15th match of the Super and Premier League as well as the second leg of the FA Cup quarter-finals during Ramadan.

Cheng Hoe believes the national squad do not have problems in keeping up their performance during the fasting month.

“It’s important for players to enjoy the time playing in Ramadan and I think many will disagree, but as a former player, I believe players can adjust in this situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin on his Facebook page also reminds Cheng Hoe’s squad to stay fit.

“With their sacrifices during training in preparation for their next match and for the honour of the badge, hope they do not forget about time to look for the blessings of Allah SWT.

“On behalf of the FAM staff, I would like to thank all supporters for the support. Marhaban Ya Ramadan,” he said. — Bernama