Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying clinch New Zealand Open

The Malaysian professional pair beat Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti in the final of the New Zealand Badminton Open today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Malaysian professional pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying emerged as the mixed doubles champion of the New Zealand Badminton Open after getting the better of Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti in the final today.

Competing at the Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland, Peng Soon-Liu Ying, seeded second in the tournament, were pushed hard by the fifth-seeded Indonesians as the match went down to the wire, before wrapping up the title with a 21-14, 16-21, 29-27 win.

It was the second championship title for the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists after having won the Thailand Masters in January.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying, the world’s fifth ranked pair, secured their place in the final after downing another Indonesian pair, Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuella Widjaja in the semi-finals yesterday. — Bernama