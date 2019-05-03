PSG’s Mbappe slapped with three-match ban

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe reacts as he receives a red card from referee Rudy Buquet during the French Cup final match with Rennes at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis April 27, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 3 — French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was banned for three matches today following his sending-off for a reckless tackle during Paris Saint-Germain’s French Cup final debacle against Rennes.

The French football Federation (FFF) said they had also opened disciplinary proceedings against Mbappe’s teammate Neymar for striking a Rennes fan following the shock defeat on penalties after extra time.

Mbappe, PSG’s gifted 20-year-old striker, lunged with his studs into the knee of Rennes defender Damien Da Silva near the close of extra time on Sunday.

Having already missed one game, Mbappe will miss tomorrow’s match against Nice and the trip to Angers the following week but will be available for the last two games of the season.

The threat of further sanctions hangs over Neymar, banned for three Champions League games after insulting the referee following PSG’s exit from the last 16 at the hands of Manchester United.

This time Neymar lashed out at an abusive opposing fan as he climbed the steps to receive his French Cup final losers medal.

An online video shows the fan insulting several PSG players then telling the Brazilian superstar to “go learn how to play football.” — AFP