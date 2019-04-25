JDT loses 1-0 to Shandong Luneng FC at Asian Champions League

JDT player Muhammad Akhyar Rashid (left) in action with Shandong Luneng FC player Jin Jingdao during the Asian Champions League Group E competition in Johor Baru April 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 25 — After failing to record any win in the first three matches, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) again lost 1-0 to Shandong Luneng FC in a Group E competition in the Asian Champions League (ACL) at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium.

The chance for the players under coach Benjamin More to book a ticket to the sudden death level if they won three more Group E matches was becoming slimmer after losing to the giant club from China, yesterday.

The first half saw JDT taking the initiative to launch an attack on the opponent’s fort but was thwarted by poor finishing.

The visitors, who was seen to be controlling the game, also failed to concoct a dangerous plan to penetrate the host team’s goal mouth.

But Shandong Luneng FC was clever in taking advantage of an opening when its international player Graziano Pelle scored in the first goal in the 21st minute from a Zhang Chi pass.

The 1-0 result was maintained until the end of the first half.

In the second half, JDT, which was seeking its rhythm, tried to attack but failed after a header by Diogo Luis Santo in front of the goal mouth, was saved by goalkeeper Han Rongze (Shandong Luneng FC).

Graziano Pelle who was prominent in the match, also initiated attacks but kudos should be given the Mora’s player for speedily nullifying opportunities.

JDT, which was also banking on the luck of playing at home, had to go home empty-handed when the final whistle blew.

Shandong Luneng FC emerged as the leader in Group E after collecting eight points followed by the Japanese club Kashima Antlers with seven.

JDT faced a difficult path to qualify to the sudden death level after losing to Shandong Luneng FC 1-2 in Group E action at the Jinang Olympics Sports Centre in China, on April 9.

After four matches, JDT, which was participating in ACL for the first time, is at the bottom of the league with one point, following a 1-1 draw against South Korean club, Gyeongnam FC, last month. — Bernama