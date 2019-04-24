Hsieh sets up rematch with Osaka in Stuttgart

Hsieh Su-Wei met Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Miami Open at Miami Gardens, Florida March 23, 2019. They are set to lock horns again the WTA tournament in Stuttgart. — Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

BERLIN, April 24 ― World number one Naomi Osaka will have a chance for revenge on Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei this week when the two meet in the second round of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart.

Hsieh came from behind to beat China's Wang Qiang in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 today to set up a second round clash with Osaka, whom she beat in Miami last month.

Osaka beat Hsieh on the way to her Australian Open triumph in January, but the experienced Taiwanese caused an upset in March when she inflicted an early exit on the Japanese star at the Miami Open.

The two players are now set to lock horns again, with their second round clash scheduled for tomorrow. ― AFP