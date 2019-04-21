Solskjaer sorry after ‘unworthy’ United slump to Everton defeat

Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England April 21, 2019. — AFP pic

LIVERPOOL, April 21 — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to the club’s supporters for an “unworthy” 4-0 loss away to Everton today that did fresh damage to their hopes of Champions League football next season.

Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott saw United suffer their sixth defeat in eight games in all competitions, with the lacklustre manner of this latest reverse a cause for concern.

“From the first whistle everything went wrong,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“I just want to apologise to the fans. They’re the only people with the badge on today who can hold their heads high, because we can’t.”

The former United striker added: “Everton were better than us at all the basics. There are so many things that we need to do better to get a result. Talent has never been enough.

“We just didn’t perform. That was not worthy of a Manchester United team. We hold our hands up and apologise to everyone associated with the club. We have a perfect chance to make amends on Wednesday (against Manchester City).”

Gary Neville, a former United team-mate of Solsjkaer has long been critical of the club’s hierarchy for the way in which a succession of managers have come and gone since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

But that did not stop him sparing the “rancid” team today.

“The United players, it’s embarrassing watching some of them out there today,” Neville said.

“I’m absolutely furious. Full belief in Ole to do what he needs to do, the club will obviously support him.

“But there’s a big problem and I have to say that performance was rancid.” — AFP